By Dmitry Solovyov
| ALMATY, Sept 26
ALMATY, Sept 26 A Russian rocket blasted off
from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International
Space Station (ISS) on Friday, taking to orbit a U.S.-Russian
trio including the first Russian woman to serve on the $100
billion space outpost.
The Soyuz rocket lifted off from a vast steppe into a black
sky at 0225 a.m. (2025 GMT on Thursday) to take Russian
Alexander Samokutyaev, his compatriot Elena Serova and U.S.
astronaut Barry Wilmore into orbit.
"Everything in order on board, we feel well," a live
television broadcast by U.S. space agency NASA showed
Samokutyaev reporting to Russia's Mission Control during the
lift-off.
A toy rabbit with an attached tiny Russian tricolor flag
dangling above the crew's heads in the cabin started floating in
weightlessness after about nine minutes into the flight.
"The capsule is now safely in orbit," a NASA presenter said.
The incoming crew, set to reach the ISS about six hours
later, will join the team of Russian Commander Maxim Suraev,
U.S. Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman and Flight Engineer Alexander
Gerst, a German astronaut of the European Space Agency.
Suraev's crew, which has manned the space station since May,
is set to return to Earth in November. The incoming crew will
serve 170 days until landing in March.
The 15-nation laboratory, which flies at an altitude of
about 260 miles (420 km), is overseen by Russia and the United
States.
But this year the two nations' relations hit their lowest
point since the Cold War following Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and economic sanctions imposed by
the United States as punishment for the takeover and for what
Washington sees as Moscow's support for pro-Russian separatists
in Ukraine.
In May, a senior Russian government official cast doubt on
the long-term future of the ISS, saying Moscow would reject a
U.S. request to prolong the orbiting station's use beyond 2020.
FIRST RUSSIAN WOMAN ABOARD THE ISS
Serova, a 38-year-old trained as space industry engineer,
was only the fourth Russian woman in history to fly into space.
She will also be the first Russian woman to work aboard the
ISS, whose first component was launched in 1998.
Her predecessor, Elena Kondakova, made her second - and last
- flight to the Russian space station Mir in 1997 as part of a
NASA space shuttle crew. Mir, launched by the Soviet Union in
1986, operated until 2001.
Serova, after seven years of hard training as a cosmonaut,
said in an interview that she had long dreamed about proving
that Russian women are able to return to space flights.
The first woman on Earth to fly into space was Russian
Valentina Tereshkova in 1963, who is still remembered by her
flight call-sign "Chaika" ("Seagull").
Serova said that if she were to choose, she would have
taken "Phoenix" as her personal call-sign for this mission.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ken Wills)