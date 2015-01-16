By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 15 British singer
Sarah Brightman is expected to blast off in October for a 10-day
stay on the International Space Station, NASA said on Thursday.
The famed soprano, who starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's
"Phantom of the Opera" will pay about $52 million for a
round-trip ride aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule, said U.S.-based
Space Adventures, a privately owned firm that is arranging the
trip.
Brightman, 54, will become the eighth tourist and first
professional singer to visit the orbital outpost, a $100 billion
research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above
Earth. One tourist, Microsoft co-founder Charles Simonyi, made
two trips.
Since NASA retired its space shuttles in 2011, Russian Soyuz
capsules have been fully booked flying crew to and from the
station, a project of 15 nations. The last tourist to fly was
Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte, who spent 11 days aboard
the station in 2009, at a cost of about $35 million.
A Soyuz seat for a paying passenger is available this fall
because Russia needs to supply a fresh capsule to bring home two
station crewmen who are planning to make unprecedented year-long
stays in space. Soyuz are designed to stay in orbit for six
months.
Cosmonaut and incoming station crewmember Sergey Volkov will
pilot the replacement Soyuz that will carry European Space
Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Brightman, NASA flight
director Emily Nelson said during a televised press conference
on Thursday from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Brightman arrived in Russia this week and was scheduled to
begin a nine-month training program on Thursday, but it was
postponed until next week so she could recover from a cold,
Russia's ITAR-TASS news service reported.
A second aspiring space tourist, Japanese entrepreneur
Satoshi Takamatsu, also arrived at Russia's Star City training
center to prepare for a spaceflight. TASS reported that he will
serve as Brightman's backup if she is unable to make the trip.
Space Adventures could not be reached for comment about when
Takamatsu, who would become the first Japanese tourist to visit
the station, might fly.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; editing by Andrew Hay)