By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 27 A Russian Soyuz
rocket blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on
Friday, sending a U.S.-Russia crew to the International Space
Station for a year-long flight, a NASA Television broadcast
showed.
The capsule holding NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, 51, and
cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko, 54, and Gennady Padalka, 56,
slipped into a docking port on the station's Poisk module at
9:33 p.m. EDT/0133 GMT. The trio blasted off about six hours
earlier.
Kelly and Kornienko are slated to make the first year-long
stay on the orbital outpost, double the current mission
durations. Padalka, who is making his fifth flight, will return
to Earth in September after racking up 878 days in space,
setting a new record for the total amount of time anyone has
spent in space.
Four Soviet-era cosmonauts lived on the now-defunct Mir
space station for a year or longer, but the missions, which
concluded in 1999, did not have the sophisticated medical
equipment that will be used during International Space Station
investigations, NASA said.
Scientists are interested in seeing how the human body fares
during longer stays in space, as the United States and other
countries begin planning for multi-year missions to Mars.
In addition to more exposure to radiation, astronauts
experience bone and muscle loss and changes in their
cardiovascular, immune and other systems.
Kelly and Kornienko will participate in a battery of
experiments before, during and after their flight to assess
psychological and physiological changes from being in
microgravity for a year.
A third participant is Kelly's identical twin brother, Mark
Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who will serve as a ground-based
subject for genetic and other studies.
"The classic question is 'How much of our health and our
behavior is determined by our genes, and how much by our
environment?' - the nature versus nurture discussion," Craig
Kundrot, deputy chief scientist of NASA's Human Research
Program, said in a NASA interview.
"In this case, we've got two genetically identical
individuals and we can monitor what kind of changes occur in
Mark in an ordinary lifestyle and compare that to the changes
that we see in Scott in flight," he said.
While no definitive conclusions can be made from a study of
a single set of twins, scientists hope the experiments may
provide clues for follow-up investigations.
The station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations, is a
research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above
Earth.
