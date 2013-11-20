By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Nov 19 Despite budget
uncertainties, NASA on Tuesday issued a solicitation for a
commercially operated space taxi to ferry astronauts to the
International Space Station, an attempt to break Russia's
monopoly on crew transport by 2017.
The United States has been without a human space
transportation system since 2011 when NASA retired its
three-ship shuttle fleet due to high operating costs and
fundamental safety questions. NASA's so-called Commercial Crew
program is intended to address both cost and safety concerns, as
well as return the capability to fly people to space from U.S.
soil.
The agency wants to be able to purchase rides on a
commercial basis before the end of 2017 to fly four crewmembers
to and from the station about every six months.
The new solicitation asks for proposals for final design,
development, test, evaluation and certification of a human space
transportation system, including ground operations, launch,
orbital operations, return to Earth and landing.
Rather than designing a replacement space shuttle and hiring
contractors to build it, NASA decided to partner with industry,
offering money, technical advice and oversight.
A precursor program for cargo ships spawned two new supply
lines to the International Space Station, a $100 billion
research outpost that flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above
Earth.
So far, privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or
SpaceX, has made one test flight and two cargo runs to the
station. Orbital Sciences Corp. completed its test
flight in September and is preparing its first resupply mission
in December.
NASA contributed about $800 million toward the development of
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo capsule and for
Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket and Cygnus capsule. The
companies also developed launch sites in Florida and Virginia,
respectively, ground control stations and support services.
Both firms also now offer orbital launch services commercially.
NASA followed up the development work with contracts worth a
combined $3.5 billion for SpaceX and Orbital Sciences to fly
cargo to the station.
Since 2011, SpaceX, Boeing and privately owned Sierra
Nevada Corp. have been NASA's partners in a sister program to
develop commercial space taxis to fly astronauts to and from the
station. Since the shuttles' retirement, only Russia has the
spaceships to ferry station crewmembers, a service that costs
NASA more than $60 million per person.
FULL FUNDING URGED
The Obama administration is requesting $821 million for
NASA's Commercial Crew program for the fiscal year that began on
Oct. 1.
Congress has not yet passed a 2014 budget. The Senate is
proposing $775 million for Commercial Crew; the House wants to
cap the program at $500 million.
"It's now critically important to get full funding from
Congress to keep us on track to begin these launches in 2017,"
NASA administrator Charles Bolden told reporters last week.
NASA on Tuesday issued what is expected to be the last step
in the program, with the goal of having test flights in 2016 and
an operational system before the end of 2017, documents posted
on NASA's procurement website show.
In addition to U.S. government business, privately owned
Bigelow Aerospace, among others, intends to purchase flight
services to ferry researchers, tourists and other paying
passengers to planned orbital habitats.
NASA intends to award one or two Commercial Crew contracts
next summer.