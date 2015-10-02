BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 2 United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, on Friday said it would not bid in a new U.S. Air Force competition to launch a GPS satellite, unless it got some relief from a ban on use of Russian rocket engines.
ULA Chief Executive Tory Bruno told reporters the company was seeking a partial waiver on trade sanctions enacted last year that ban use of the Russian RD-180 engine that powers ULA's primary workhorse Atlas 5 rocket.
Bruno said the company needed a decision on that issue before it could submit a bid for the GPS launch competition. Bids are due Nov. 16.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.