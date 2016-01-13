By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Air Force has
awarded contracts to Orbital ATK Inc and privately-held
Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) to develop prototypes of
new U.S.-built rocket engines under a broader effort aimed at
ending reliance on Russian-made engines, the Pentagon announced
on Wednesday.
Orbital ATK won an initial contract worth $47 million to
develop three rocket propulsion system prototypes for the Air
Force's Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program, with
the company slated to invest $31 million, according to the
Defense Department's daily digest of major contract awards.
It said the total potential government investment under the
contract, including all options, was $180 million, with Orbital
ATK slated to contribute a total of $125 million, including all
options.
The contract, which runs through Dec. 30, 2019, calls for
development of prototypes of Orbital's GEM 63XL strap-on solid
rocket motor, the Common Booster Segment (CBS) solid rocket
motor and an Extendable Nozzle for the BE-3U upper stage engine
built by Blue Origin, a company founded by Amazon.com
founder Jeff Bezos.
SpaceX won an initial contract valued at $33.6 million to
develop a prototype of the Raptor rocket propulsion system for
the upper stage of the company's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy
launch vehicles, with total government investment to reach $61
million, including all options, the Air Force said.
The company is contributing $67 million initially with its
total investment to rise as high as $123 million, including all
options, according to the Pentagon statement. The SpaceX
contract runs through Dec. 31, 2018.
Negotiations with Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
are continuing, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Air Force General John Hyten, commander of U.S. Air Force
Space Command, told reporters last month that the Air Force had
received a wide range of proposals for a U.S.-built engine to
end American reliance on the Russian RD-180 engine.
The RD-180 engine now powers the workhorse Atlas 5 rocket
built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
Efforts to develop new engines gained urgency after U.S.
lawmakers passed a ban on use of Russian RD-180 engines for
launches of U.S. military or spy satellites following Russia's
annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014.
Congress eased the ban as part of a massive fiscal 2016
spending bill, but Hyten and other U.S. officials are still
pressing to end use of the Russian engines.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)