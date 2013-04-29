* Company selling tickets to ride for $200,000
* Fleet of five spaceships planned
By Irene Klotz
April 29 A six-passenger spaceship owned by an
offshoot of Virgin Group fired its rocket engine in flight for
the first time on Monday, a key step toward the start of
commercial service in about a year, Virgin owner Richard Branson
said.
The powered test flight over California's Mojave Desert
lasted 16 seconds and broke the sound barrier.
"It was stunning," Branson told Reuters. "You could see it
very, very clearly. Putting the rocket and the spaceship
together and seeing it perform safely, it was a critical day."
The spaceship and its carrier aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, took
off from the Mojave Air and Space Port at 7 a.m. PDT (1400 GMT),
heading to an altitude of about 46,000 feet (14 km), where
SpaceShipTwo was released.
Two pilots then ignited the ship's rocket engine and climbed
another 10,000 feet (3 km), reaching Mach 1.2 in the process.
Additional test flights are planned before the spaceship will
fly even faster, eventually reaching altitudes that exceed 62
miles (100 km).
"Going from Mach 1 to Mach 4 is relatively easy, but
obviously we've still got to do it. I think that the big,
difficult milestones are all behind us," Branson said.
Virgin Galactic is selling rides aboard SpaceShipTwo for
$200,000 per person. More than 500 people have put down
deposits.
Branson and his grown children plan to be the first non-test
pilots to ride in the spacecraft, about a year from now.
SpaceShipTwo is based on a three-person prototype called
SpaceShipOne, which in October 2004 clinched the $10 million
Ansari X Prize for the first privately funded human
spaceflights. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen bankrolled
SpaceShipOne's development, estimated at $25 million.
So far, Virgin Galactic and partner Aabar Investments PJC of
Abu Dhabi have spent about $500 million developing SpaceShipTwo,
and expect to sink in another $100 million before commercial
service starts, Branson said.
The company plans to build four more spaceships and several
WhiteKnight carrier jets, which also will be used for a
satellite-launching business.
In addition to flying passengers, Virgin Galactic is
marketing SpaceShipTwo to research organizations, including
NASA, to fly experiments, with or without scientists.
Other companies planning to offer suborbital spaceflight
service include privately owned XCOR Aerospace, which expects to
begin test flights of its two-person Lynx rocket plane this
year.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Jim Loney)