* Entered new outer boundary in August
* Launched in 1977 to study outer planets
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 20 Voyager 1,
launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets, has passed into a
new region on its way out of the solar system, scientists said
on Wednesday.
The spacecraft, now more than 11 billion miles (18 billion
km) away, detected two distinct and related changes in its
environment on Aug. 25, 2012, scientists write in paper to be
published in Geophysical Research Letters and emailed to Reuters
on Wednesday.
The probe detected dramatic changes in the levels of two
types of radiation, one that stays inside the solar system, the
other which comes from interstellar space.
The number of particles inside the solar system's bubble in
space, a region called the heliosphere, dropped to less than 1
percent of previously detected levels, while radiation from
interstellar sources nearly doubled, said astronomer and lead
author Bill Webber, professor emeritus at New Mexico State
University in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Scientists are not yet ready to say Voyager is in
interstellar space, however.
The probe, which blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida,
on Sept. 5, 1977, may be in a new and previously unknown
boundary region between the heliosphere and interstellar space.
Webber refers to this area as the "heliocliff."
"It's outside the normal heliosphere," Webber said in a
statement. "Everything we're measuring is different and
exciting."
In December, scientists said Voyager had reached what they
called a "magnetic highway," where magnetic field lines from the
sun connect with magnetic field lines from interstellar space.
"We believe this is the last leg of our journey to
interstellar space," Voyager project scientist Edward Stone said
at the time. "Our best guess is it's likely just a few months to
a couple years away."
In a statement on Wednesday, Stone said more evidence is
needed to indicate Voyager has left the solar system.
"It is the consensus of the Voyager science team that
Voyager 1 has not yet left the solar system or reached
interstellar space," Stone said.
"A change in the direction of the magnetic field is the last
critical indicator of reaching interstellar space and that
change of direction has not yet been observed," he said.
Voyager 1 and a sister spacecraft, Voyager 2, were launched
16 days apart in 1977 to fly past Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and
Neptune.
Voyager 2 is traveling on a different path out of the solar
system and is not believed to have reached the magnetic highway
toward interstellar space yet.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Cynthia Osterman)