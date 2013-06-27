* Voyager 1 was launched in 1977
* Spacecraft leaving the solar system
* Sister probe heading out in different direction
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 Reports last
summer than NASA's long-lived Voyager 1 space probe had finally
left the solar system turned out to be a bit premature,
scientists said on Thursday.
Rather, the spacecraft, which was launched in 1977 for a
five-year mission to study Jupiter and Saturn, has found itself
in a previously unknown region between the outermost part of the
solar system and interstellar space.
It is an unusual and unexpected thoroughfare, a place where
charged particles from the sun have virtually disappeared and
those coming from galactic cosmic rays beyond the solar system
are plentiful.
By that measure alone, scientists initially thought Voyager
1 did indeed finally reach interstellar space on Aug. 25, 2012,
becoming the first man-made object to leave the solar system.
But one key measurement killed that theory. The magnetic
field in which Voyager 1 traveled was still aligned like the
sun's. If the probe were truly in interstellar space, scientists
expect that the direction of the magnetic field would be
different.
"You can never exclude a really peculiar coincidence, but
this was very strong evidence that we're still in the
heliosheath" - the bubble of plasma from the sun that surrounds
the solar system, said Voyager scientist Leonard Burlaga, with
NASA's Goddard Space Fight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Additional measurements later turned up a second odd
reading. The cosmic ray particles were not uniformly distributed
around Voyager 1 like scientists expected them to be in
interstellar space. Instead, the charged particles, which stem
from distant supernova explosions, were oriented in particular
directions.
That led scientists to conclude that Voyager 1 was in some
sort of magnetic boundary zone, where particles from inside and
outside the solar system could easily swap places, but where the
sun's influence still reigns supreme.
"We have no explanation for why we even found this new
region," Burlaga told Reuters.
So far, Voyager's sister probe, Voyager 2, which is exiting
the solar system in a different direction, has not encountered
the same phenomena - nor may it ever.
"Voyager 2 has seen exactly what the models predicted we
would see, unlike Voyager 1, which didn't," said lead scientist
Ed Stone, with the California Institute of Technology in
Pasadena, California.
Voyager 1 may be in an unusual place where the heliosheath
and interstellar space connect, he added.
Voyager 1 is now about 11 billion miles (18 billion km) from
Earth. At that distance, it takes radio signals, which move at
the speed of light, 17 hours to make a one-way trip to Earth.
Scientists do not know how much farther Voyager has to
travel to reach interstellar space. The spacecraft, which is
powered by the slow decay of radioactive plutonium, will begin
running out of energy for its science instruments in 2020. By
2025, it will be completely out of power.
The research appears in the journal Science this week.
(Editing by Kevin Gray)