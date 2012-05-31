The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth in this image from NASA TV May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, completing a pioneering mission for commercial firms seeking a major role in space travel.

Riding beneath three parachutes, the bell-shaped capsule ended a nine-day spaceflight with a splashdown about 560 miles (900 km) west of Baja California at 11:42 a.m. EDT (1542 GMT).

Dragon, built and flown by Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, was the first privately owned spacecraft to reach the $100 billion International Space Station, which flies about 240 miles (386 km) above Earth.

"Everything passed with flying colors so far," said NASA mission commentator Josh Byerly.

The United States has been without its own transportation to the station, a project of 15 nations, since its space shuttles were retired last year.

Rather than build and operate a government-owned replacement, NASA is investing in companies such as SpaceX, with the aim of buying rides for its cargo - and eventually astronauts - on commercial vehicles, a far cheaper alternative.

The successful trial run is expected to clear SpaceX to begin working on its 12-flight, $1.6 billion NASA contract to fly cargo to the station.

A second commercial freighter, built by Orbital Sciences Corp ORB.N, is expected to debut this year. Orbital has a similar contract valued at $1.9 billion to deliver space station cargo.

RELEASE THE DRAGON

In Thursday's operation, astronauts used the station's 58-foot long (17.7-meter) robotic crane to detach the Dragon capsule from its berthing port at 4:07 a.m. EDT (0807 GMT) as the spacecraft soared around Earth at 17,500 miles per hour (28,164 kilometers per hour).

Dragon was released about ninety minutes later to begin its trip back home.

SpaceX successfully recovered a Dragon capsule from orbit during a previous test flight in December 2010.

"We've done it once, but it's still a very challenging phase of flight," SpaceX mission director John Couluris told reporters before the splashdown.

"The ability to get to (the) space station on our first time, to not only rendezvous but then to berth, transfer cargo and depart safely are major mission objectives. We would call that mission alone a success," Couluris said.

Recovery ships owned by American Marine Corp of Los Angeles were standing by to pick up the capsule and bring it back to the Port of Los Angeles, a trip that should take two days.

Dragon will then be taken to a SpaceX processing facility in McGregor, Texas, where it will be unloaded and inspected.

The company's next test will be to determine if it can speedily return some equipment from the station to NASA within 48 hours, a practice run for ferrying home precious scientific samples when Dragon begins regular cargo hauls.

The rest of the 1,300 lbs (590 kg) of gear returning on Dragon is expected to be sent to NASA within two weeks, said flight director Holly Ridings.

European, Japanese and Russian cargo ships now flying to the station only make one-way trips, leaving Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which are used to transport crew and have little room for cargo, as the only vehicles now flying that return to Earth.

(Editing by Kevin Gray and Vicki Allen)