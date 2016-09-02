By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 2
pad from the explosion of a SpaceX rocket on Thursday may send
the private space services company run by billionaire
entrepreneur Elon Musk scrambling to finish a second Florida
launch site, officials said on Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration has sent seven people to
Florida to supervise investigation of the disaster, said FAA
spokesman Hank Price. The agency, which oversees U.S. commercial
rocket launches, requires that SpaceX's flights be suspended
pending results of the probe.
Any sign of rocket malfunction could require changes
throughout the SpaceX fleet. After a SpaceX disaster in June
2015, the program was paused for six months while defective
brackets were replaced in Falcon 9 rockets.
Damages to SpaceX's Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station are still being assessed, but repairs are likely
and may force SpaceX to find another place to blast off.
"There's going to be so much damage," said a former NASA
official who heard the blast from his home and who asked not to
be named. "I'm sure they burned up a lot of communications
lines, data lines, all the stuff that feeds into the (rocket)
hold-down system."
Pictures of the launch site after the explosion showed
structural damage as well. The top portion of a launch pad
tower, which is used to raise the rocket and support it
vertically, had canted over.
The U.S. Air Force said in a statement that damage appeared
to be contained within SpaceX's launch complex.
The cause of the accident, which destroyed a $200 million
communications satellite, is under investigation. Meanwhile,
more than 70 missions aboard Falcon rockets, worth more than $10
billion, are on hold.
If the launch pad faces lengthy repairs, SpaceX could opt to
use a second Florida site, called 39A, which is located a few
miles north at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and was used for
space shuttle missions.
"Pad 39A is definitely a card on the table," Frank DiBello,
president of the Space Florida economic development agency said.
SpaceX had planned to use the pad for the first time later
this year for a test flight of its new Falcon Heavy rocket.
NASA spokesman Michael Curie said in an email that the site
could be used for commercial and government flights, and SpaceX
President Gwynne Shotwell in a May conference said one customer,
SES SA of Luxembourg, had expressed interest in flying from the
historic launch pad.
SpaceX was trying to see if it could prepare the site for
SES's two satellites scheduled to fly this year, she said.
In an email, SES said it "would be happy to launch from Pad
39A."
Other customers slated for Falcon 9 launches from Florida in
2016 are EchoStar Corp of Englewood, Colorado, South
Korea's KT Sat and NASA. In addition, SpaceX has contracts to
fly satellites for Iridium Communications Inc, Taiwan's
National Space Organization and Seattle-based Spaceflight from
its West Coast launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California.
The last time a launch pad sustained heavy damage was in
October 2014 when an Orbital ATK Antares rocket exploded
seconds after liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia. The
explosion sent debris falling back onto the launch site. The pad
is due to return to service this month after $15 million worth
of repairs.
The FAA had required SpaceX buy $12 million in liability
insurance and $13 million policy to cover any damage to
government property during pre-launch activities, according to a
Commercial Space Transportation License the FAA issued to
SpaceX in January 2016 for six commercial satellite launches in
Florida.
SpaceX did not immediately say what additional insurance it
has, if any, to cover damage to its own equipment.
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed-Martin
Corp and Boeing Co that flies its Atlas rockets
at a pad next to SpaceX's, said on Friday it had inspected its
facility and found no damage or concerns.
SpaceX's next launch had been scheduled for mid-September
from California. Its next flight from Florida was targeted for
October.
That California flight could go ahead as soon as the rocket
is deemed ready, but the pad cannot substitute for the one in
Florida. SpaceX uses Vandenberg to launch satellites requiring
polar orbits, while Florida is better situated for satellites
heading into equatorial orbits and for cargo ships flying to the
International Space Station for NASA.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Peter Henderson and
Meredith Mazzilli)