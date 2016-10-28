Oct 28 SpaceX said on Friday its investigation
of the cause of a Sept. 1 explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9
rocket is focusing on a possible flaw in the fueling system.
The space launch company led by billionaire Elon Musk said
it has not confirmed the cause of a failure in the fueling
system. However, the company said in a statement that during
testing at a facility in Texas it had replicated a failure of a
pressurized vessel inside the rocket's liquid oxygen tank that
is similar to the failure believed to have occurred while helium
was being loaded into the rocket.
