TEL AVIV, Sept 1 The loss of an Israeli
communications satellite in a blast in Florida in which a SpaceX
launcher exploded on Thursday, was a major blow to the Israeli
communications satellite industry, Israel's leading space
official said.
The Amos-6 satellite, owned by Space Communications
, was destroyed when an explosion destroyed a Falcon 9
rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX during routine test
firing at Cape Canaveral in Florida, two days before it had been
due to blast off and place the satellite in orbit.
"As far as the Israeli communications satellite industry is
concerned, this is a very severe blow which could place the
future of the industry in doubt if it is not dragged out of the
mud," said Israel Space Agency chairman Isaac Ben-Israel.
He told Israeli Channel 10 television that it might take
three years to build a replacement. The Amos-6 was built by
state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.
"This is a blow and the next satellite, if Space
Communications manages to overcome the crisis which it will face
and decides to order another one, could be in another three
years or so," Ben-Israel said.
Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and Space
Communications said last week that the Chinese company had
agreed to buy the Israeli satellite operator for $285 million.
The deal reflected a premium of 41 percent to Spacecom's
average stock price in the past month but after the explosion,
its shares closed 8.9 percent down on the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
The Israeli company issued a statement to the Israeli stock
exchange saying the "total loss" of the satellite "will have a
significant impact on the company."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)