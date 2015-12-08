* Abengoa halts construction of 6,300 km of new power lines
* Spanish company due to link giant Belo Monte dam to grid
* Halted lines would supply 3 million people
By Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Spanish conglomerate Abengoa
, teetering on the verge of bankruptcy, has halted
construction of power transmission lines in Brazil, a potential
setback for the South America nation's bid to emerge from its
worst energy crisis in 14 years.
Unions representing construction workers, a wind power
industry group and Abengoa's sub-contractor on the new power
lines said the Spanish company informed them of the interruption
in recent days.
Abengoa, which opened pre-insolvency proceedings last month
in Spain, holds concessions to build and operate 6,300
kilometers of transmission lines in Brazil that are vital to
connecting dozens of wind farms to the grid.
It is also due to construct a line to transport power from
the word's third-largest hydroelectric power dam, Belo Monte, in
the Amazon state of Para to Brazil's power-hungry Northeast
region starting in August.
"Work was suspended suddenly and we don't have any
information at this point about a possible resumption," said
Janaina Voltolini, a director at ETS Energia, a company
providing services for Abengoa on four out of 11 new lines under
construction.
Abengoa declined to comment on the matter. Sources familiar
with its restructuring in Spain said the company plans to stop
all projects that are not yet operational and require additional
investment.
That decision would also affect Abengoa`s operations in
Chile, where the company won a $180 million contract last month
to build two new power transmission cables, extend existing
lines and construct a substation.
In Brazil, years of below-average rains have sharply reduced
power output from the country's extensive network of
hydropowered dams, forcing the government to seek new sources of
energy, from thermal to solar and wind.
Roberto Brandão, a power sector researcher at Rio de Janeiro
Federal University (UFRJ), said Abengoa was the largest player
in construction of power lines to connect to these power
sources, alongside China's State Grid.
"We can expect all of them to be delayed," he said. "And
possible solutions will be found on a line-by-line basis."
Elbia Gannoum, chief executive at Brazilian wind power
lobbying group Abeólica, said the situation is worrying.
"There is around 1.5 gigawatt of new power capacity from
wind farms depending on those lines," she said, an amount that
could supply 3 million people with electricity in Brazil - or
roughly 1.5 percent of the population.
The Brazilian transmission lines will require around 1
billion euros in investment, Abengoa executives said in a
September presentation.
Brazil's electricity regulator Aneel held an emergency
meeting last week to discuss the situation with Abengoa
representatives but it later said no obvious solution had been
found.
Robertson Emerenciano, a lawyer who specializes in
restructuring power companies in Brazil, said Abengoa would
probably want to sell its concessions, an outcome local
governments are likely to support.
"For the government it is very important to maintain those
investments," he said.
The bad news for Abengoa is that the timing for such sales
could hardly be worse. Available credit in Brazil has shrunk
amid a harsh economic crisis, making infrastructure investments
tough to finance.
In a Nov. 18 auction for concessions to build and operate
power lines, the government sold only four out of 12 lots on
offer.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid; Editing by
David Gregorio)