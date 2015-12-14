(Adds details on halt, possible sale or partners)
SAO PAULO Dec 14 Spanish conglomerate Abengoa
told Brazil's power sector regulator Aneel that it has
stopped work on concessions to build and operate new
transmission lines in the country, according to a document seen
by Reuters on Monday.
The document, obtained with a freedom of information
request, detailed Aneel's recent meeting with Abengoa
executives, who confirmed the stoppages on construction sites.
Unions representing construction workers, a wind power
industry group and Abengoa's subcontractor on the power lines
had told Reuters last week that the company informed them of the
interruption.
Abengoa has not responded to requests for comment.
The troubled company, which filed for bankruptcy protection
last month in Spain, also told Aneel that it is in talks to sell
the transmission concessions or find partners to help it proceed
with construction.
The stoppage could become a serious setback for Brazil's
efforts to emerge from its worst energy crisis in 14 years.
Abengoa holds concessions to build and operate 6,300
kilometers (3,900 miles) of transmission lines in Brazil that
are vital to connecting dozens of wind farms to the grid.
It is also due to construct a line carrying power from the
word's third-largest hydroelectric power dam, Belo Monte, in the
Amazon state of Para, to Brazil's power-hungry northeast region
starting in August.
Brazil's Aneel said in the meeting minutes it had asked the
Spanish company to send weekly updates on the situation.
The timing of an asset sale may be tough for Abengoa, as
interest rates are climbing in Brazil amid a severe economic
crisis, making infrastructure investments tougher to finance.
In a Nov. 18 auction for concessions to build and operate
power lines, the government sold only four out of 12 available
lots.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by
Bernard Orr)