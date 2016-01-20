MADRID Jan 20 Spain's High Court on Wednesday
ordered assets belonging to two former high-level managers at
troubled engineering and power company Abengoa to be
frozen, after they failed to deposit millions of euros in bonds
with the court.
The High Court is investigating allegations of mismanagement
against ex-Chairman Felipe Benjumea and former Chief Executive
Manuel Sanchez, and had demanded they deposit a total of 16
million euros between them to cover possible liabilities.
According to court rulings seen by Reuters, the High Court
has banned Benjumea and Sanchez from selling several luxury cars
and properties listed as belonging to them, and ordered several
bank accounts in their name to be blocked.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Emma Pinedo)