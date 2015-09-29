BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish and international banks' total exposure to renewable energy firm Abengoa stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($22.72 billion), including financing for projects, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Just over half of that exposure is linked to financing projects, while another 7.6 billion-euro chunk is connected to working capital, which includes financing to pay suppliers and other needs.
Abengoa, which plans to carry out a rights issue to cut debt, said at the end of June it had 9.8 billion euros of gross consolidated debt, including bonds.
A spokesman for Abengoa declined to comment on the company's total bank exposure but said in an emailed statement that under accounting rules, it did not classify as debt some elements such as guarantees and non-recourse debt. ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary and Carlos Ruano)
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.