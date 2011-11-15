* 9-mth EBITDA up 41 pct at 744 mln euros
* Revises FY EBITDA target to 1.04-1.06 bln euros vs 950-970
mln
MADRID Nov 15 Spanish engineering company
Abengoa said on Tuesday it has revised its 2011
earnings targets upwards after posting a 41 percent increase in
core earnings in the first nine months from a year ago.
Abengoa said it is targeting full-year EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes and depreciation) of 1.04 billion euros
($1.406 billion)-1.06 billion euros, up from an initial 950-970
million euros forecast.
Sales are seen climbing to 6.8-6.9 billion euros from an
initial 5.9-6.0 billion and up from 4.78 billion in the nine
months to September.
EBITDA is seen rising to 1.4 billion euros in 2013, compared
with an initial estimate for 1.3 billion euros, Abengoa said in
a statement.
Net profit rose 45 percent to 211 million euros in the nine
months to September.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting By Feliciano Tisera; writing by Judy MacInnes)