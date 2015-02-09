BRIEF-Genesis Land Development qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Abengoa Yield says:
* has agreed to buy $142 million worth of assets from parent company, Spain's Abengoa
* in talks with Abengoa over an additional package of assets, worth between $200 million and $250 million in equity value Further company coverage: [ABG.MC ] (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sarah Morris)
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock