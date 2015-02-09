MADRID Feb 9 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa said on Monday it expected core profit to have grown 11 percent to around 1.4 billion euros ($453 million) in 2014, while sales revenue was flat, undershooting targets.

The indebted firm said in a presentation to investors that sales revenue stood at around 7.15 billion euros, below the 7.4 billion to 7.5 billion euros previously predicted. The company however said net income was expected to have grown 24 percent year on year in 2014, to 125 million euros.

Abengoa forecast that its core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, would grow between 0 and 4 percent in 2015, on higher revenues, and said net income would reach 280 million-320 million euros. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Julien Toyer)