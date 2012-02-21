(Recasts with confirmation, adds background, details)
MADRID Feb 21 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis has agreed to buy Telefonica's 13 percent stake
in satellite operator Hispasat for 124 million euros ($164.51
million), bringing its direct ownership of Hispasat to close to
50 percent, Telefonica said in a statement on Tuesday.
Earlier, a source close to the deal had put its value at 120
million euros.
Abertis, which also has airport and telecommunications
operations, had been expected to buy more of Hispasat after it
sold about half its stake in Paris-listed European satellite
operator Eutelsat in January for 981 million euros.
According to data on Hispasat's website, Abertis will now be
Hispasat's biggest shareholder with about 47 percent direct
ownership. Eutelsat owns 28 percent of Hispasat and Abertis has
some 16 percent of Eutelsat, which gives it an additional
indirect stake in Hispasat.
Several Spanish state companies also hold stakes in
Hispasat.
Since private equity firm CVC Capital Partners became a
leading shareholder of Abertis in 2010 the toll road firm has
sold its stake in Italian peer Atlantia and spun off
its car parks and logistics arm Saba.
Abertis's shares closed down 1.77 percent on Tuesday at 13
euros per share. Telefonica closed off 0.57 percent at 13.18
euros.
($1=0.7538 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)