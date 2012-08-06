MADRID Aug 6 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Monday it had partnered with U.S. fund Brookfield Infrastructure to buy a stake in Spanish peer OHL's highway assets in Brazil.

Abertis said it was waiting for Brazilian regulators to decide whether it would have to bid for the remaining stake of OHL's Brazilian arm, OHL Brasil, following the agreement.

As part of the accord, Abertis will take 51 percent of Participes en Brasil, which holds 60 percent of OHL Brasil, while the Brookfield will take the remaining 49 percent, Abertis said.

Abertis confirmed that it will pay 10 percent of its shares to OHL, 10.7 million euros ($13.2 million) and take on 504 million euros of OHL Brasil's debt for the stake in Participes de Brasil.

Abertis gave no details of what Brookfield would pay for its own stake while a spokeswoman declined to comment.