* Centre-right government seeks to appease core support
* Bill makes Spain among Europe's most restrictive on
abortion
* Abortion clinics call it worse-case scenario
By Emma Pinedo and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Dec 20 Spain's centre-right government
moved to make it harder for women to get an abortion on Friday,
restricting a law that had allowed the procedure on request
within a 14 week term, in a bid to rally core conservative
support.
The proposed new rules will make Spain one of the most
restrictive European countries on abortion and goes against the
regional trend of greater ease of access, after Ireland
legalised abortion under limited circumstances this year.
The draft law allows abortion only in the case of rape or if
the pregnancy poses a serious physical or mental health risk to
the mother. It eliminates the option of abortion on request in
the case of malformation of the foetus.
In this case women would also have to argue that the
pregnancy poses a physical or mental health risk.
The ruling People's Party (PP) has an absolute majority in
parliament, where the bill is expected to pass easily.
The majority of European countries offer abortion on
request, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with
88 percent allowing the termination of pregnancies if the foetus
is thought to be impaired or in cases of rape or incest.
Abortion is illegal on any grounds in Malta and Andorra and
severely limited in Poland.
The PP made reforming the abortion law an electoral promise
in its 2011 campaign, and Justice Minister Alberto
Ruiz-Gallardon is one of the more right-wing ministers who has
often sided with the Catholic Church.
"We can't allow the life of the unborn baby to depend
exclusively on the decision of the mother," Ruiz-Gallardon told
reporters on Friday.
But pro-abortion activists and abortion clinics voiced
dismay at what they saw as a retrogade step.
"This is the worst possibe option we had considered," said
Francisca Garcia, head of abortion clinic association ACAI. "It
places Spain among the most restrictive countries (in Europe)."
SUPPORTERS ALIENATED
Traditional PP voters have been alienated by tax hikes to
plug a budget deficit, the release of Basque separatist
prisoners under European human rights law and increased fervour
for independence from Spain by the region of Catalonia.
Support for the PP has plunged since it won a landslide
victory in 2011 elections, as the government cuts spending on
education and health to battle a debt crisis, although it still
maintains a lead over the Socialist opposition.
The move to restrict abortion will appeal to core PP
supporters at a time when the government cannot carry out
economic policies such as lowering taxes, as a result of its
struggle to hit strict budget targets imposed by Brussels.
"It's the minimum a centre-right party can do to maintain
its sense of identity, because otherwise it would be purely a
technocratic party focused on resolving the economic crisis,"
said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, an analyst with ASP Research Centre,
an independent social sciences institute.
The government has recently implemented other socially
conservative policies such as toughening penalties for
unauthorised street protests and increasing powers of private
security guards, allowing them to make arrests.
The former Socialist government changed the abortion law in
2010, allowing women to terminate unwanted pregnancies on demand
within 14 weeks, or up to 22 weeks in cases of severe
abnormalities, putting Spain in line with most of western
Europe.
Abortion was first decriminalized in Spain in 1985 in the
cases of a malformed foetuses, rape or potential mental or
physical damage to the mother.
Spain's leading opposition Socialist party has said it will
fight the new law.
