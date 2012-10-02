European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
MADRID Oct 2 Spanish steel producer Acerinox said on Tuesday it has decided, with immediate effect, to raise it base prices by 50 euros ($64.53) per tonne in Europe.
"This is one of the measures Acerinox is taking to return to reasonable margins after a long period of stainless steel price deterioration and increases in raw materials and supplies," Acerinox said in a statement to the market regulator. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.