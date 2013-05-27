MADRID May 27 Spain's Corporacion Financiera Alba S.A. has sold 1 percent of builder ACS for 69.2 million euros ($89.5 million), cutting its stake to 17.3 percent of the company, it said on Monday.

The largest shareholder in ACS sold part of its stake for 22 euros per share. ACS shares closed at 21.95 euros on Monday, rising 3.56 percent on the day. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; editing by James Jukwey)