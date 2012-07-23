MADRID, July 23 Advertising revenues in Spain plummeted in the first half of the year, with television and newspapers suffering the most dramatic falls, consultancy Infoadex said on Monday ahead of first-half results from Spain's biggest media companies this week.

Television advertising revenues were 16.5 percent lower in the first six months of 2012 than the same period the year before at 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion), while cross-media revenues fell 15.6 percent to 2.1 billion.

Mediaset Espana, part of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset empire, saw ad revenues fall 12.4 percent to 460 million euros, while Antena 3's income from advertising fell 7.9 percent, according to Infoadex estimates.

Both firms report first half results on Thursday.

Newspaper advertising revenues fell by a fifth in the six months to end-June, to 370 million euros. Free daily Que! shut down last month after advertising revenues tumbled 30 percent in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)