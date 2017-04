MADRID Oct 14 Spain will sell a 21 percent stake in airports operator Aena to Corporacion Financiera Alba , Ferrovial and TCI, a British investment fund, Aena's holding company Enaire said on Tuesday.

Corporacion Financiera Alba will take a 8 percent stake while Ferrovial and TCI will each take a 6.5 percent stake. As core shareholders, each of them will hold one seat on the 15-member board. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)