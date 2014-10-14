(Adds details, background)

By Julien Toyer and Elisabeth O'Leary

MADRID Oct 14 Spain will sell a 21 percent stake in its state-owned airports operator Aena to Corporacion Financiera Alba, Ferrovial and British investment fund TCI, Aena's holding company Enaire said on Tuesday.

The deal is part of a partial privatisation of the world's largest airports operator.

Corporacion Financiera Alba will take an 8 percent stake while Ferrovial and TCI will each take a 6.5 percent stake. As core shareholders, each of them will hold one seat on the 15-member board.

In addition, Spain plans a public share offering for another 28 percent in Aena, meaning eventually a 49 percent stake will end up in private hands valuing the operator at up to 5 billion euros ($6.33 billion).

The sale of the overall 49 pct stake is seen as a test of investor faith in a tentative Spanish economic recovery.

However, there have been doubts regarding the success of the process due to fewer bidders than originally expected, questions over the strength of the European economic recovery and fatigue regarding new listings after a glut of offerings earlier in the year..

Still, sources close to the process insist several major investors showed strong interest in pre-marketing for the main share sale of 28 percent of the company.

While Alba and TCI are pure financial investors, Ferrovial, which owns stakes in Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, usually wants to have a direct say in the strategy of the company it invests in.

"Ferrovial's presence surprises me. They have a policy of taking controlling or majority stakes, and if they are (bidding for a core stake), there must be a promise of something more," said Pablo Ortiz, infrastructure analyst at brokerage Interdin.

"It would not surprise me if later they were allowed to increase their stake," he added.

(1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro)