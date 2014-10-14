(Adds details, background)
By Julien Toyer and Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID Oct 14 Spain will sell a 21 percent
stake in its state-owned airports operator Aena to Corporacion
Financiera Alba, Ferrovial and British
investment fund TCI, Aena's holding company Enaire said on
Tuesday.
The deal is part of a partial privatisation of the world's
largest airports operator.
Corporacion Financiera Alba will take an 8 percent stake
while Ferrovial and TCI will each take a 6.5 percent stake. As
core shareholders, each of them will hold one seat on the
15-member board.
In addition, Spain plans a public share offering for another
28 percent in Aena, meaning eventually a 49 percent stake will
end up in private hands valuing the operator at up to 5 billion
euros ($6.33 billion).
The sale of the overall 49 pct stake is seen as a test of
investor faith in a tentative Spanish economic recovery.
However, there have been doubts regarding the success of the
process due to fewer bidders than originally expected, questions
over the strength of the European economic recovery and fatigue
regarding new listings after a glut of offerings earlier in the
year..
Still, sources close to the process insist several major
investors showed strong interest in pre-marketing for the main
share sale of 28 percent of the company.
While Alba and TCI are pure financial investors, Ferrovial,
which owns stakes in Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton
airports, usually wants to have a direct say in the strategy of
the company it invests in.
"Ferrovial's presence surprises me. They have a policy of
taking controlling or majority stakes, and if they are (bidding
for a core stake), there must be a promise of something more,"
said Pablo Ortiz, infrastructure analyst at brokerage Interdin.
"It would not surprise me if later they were allowed to
increase their stake," he added.
