MADRID Oct 30 The Spanish government is seriously considering suspending a planned initial public offering of airport operator Aena, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

State-owned Aena had last week postponed filing the prospectus for its planned $10 billion stock market listing although official sources at the company had said the operation would likely be given the government's green light on Friday.

"The operation is not seen (going ahead). I think it won't go ahead," the source said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)