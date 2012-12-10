MADRID Dec 10 Italy's Autogrill, the
world's biggest airport retailer, put in the best offer to
operate duty free shops in nine airports owned by Spanish public
airport operator AENA, including Barcelona, the public works
ministry said.
Its offer came out on top in the second round of bidding for
different groups of airports.
Earlier, Autogrill also put in the top bid to run duty free
shops at 11 other Spanish airports, including key hubs such as
Madrid, meaning it will now have control of the outlets in 20
Spanish airports.
A third group of duty free shops at six other airports is
also up for auction and the results will be released later on
Monday.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Clare Kane)