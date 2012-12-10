MADRID Dec 10 Italy's Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, put in the best offer to operate duty free shops in nine airports owned by Spanish public airport operator AENA, including Barcelona, the public works ministry said.

Its offer came out on top in the second round of bidding for different groups of airports.

Earlier, Autogrill also put in the top bid to run duty free shops at 11 other Spanish airports, including key hubs such as Madrid, meaning it will now have control of the outlets in 20 Spanish airports.

A third group of duty free shops at six other airports is also up for auction and the results will be released later on Monday. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Clare Kane)