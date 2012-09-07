MADRID, Sept 7 Spain will analyse the conditions
and modalities of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme carefully and at length before taking a decision on an
aid request, Spain's Deputy Primer Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria said on Friday.
"I believe that matters which are so relevant for the
general interest and the future of the Spanish people should be
analysed calmly and carefully. These decisions can't be taken
overnight," Saenz de Santamaria said during a news conference
after the weekly cabinet meeting.
She added that questions over the possible bond-buying
programme for Spain would be discussed and looked at during a
meeting of euro zone and European Union finance ministers in
Cyprus on Sept. 14 and 15.
"I think that it is important to respect these proceedings,
which will also give us more certainty about what we are talking
about," she said.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy showed no rush on
Thursday to seek a bailout that would come with bitter
conditions for his recession-gripped country under a new
European Central Bank plan to bring relief to struggling euro
zone members.