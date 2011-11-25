* New govt studying possible IMF, EFSF, ECB aid -sources
* PP spokeswoman denies aid plan under consideration
* No public appearance by PP leader Rajoy since election win
* Rajoy talking to bankers on economy -source
* Spain Treasury modifies bond issuance plans
(Adds bond cancellation, market move, details on PP's plans)
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Nov 25 Spain's People's Party
(PP), due to form a new government by mid-December, is
considering applying for international aid as one option for
shoring up its finances, sources close to the party say.
The PP inherits an economy on the verge of recession, a
tough 2012 public deficit target, financing costs driven to near
unsustainable levels by nervous debt markets and a battered bank
sector with billions of euros of troubled assets on its books.
But Tuesday's launch by the International Monetary Fund of a
credit facility for fiscally responsible countries at risk from
the euro zone debt crisis gives it a potential lifeline it may
wish to exploit.
"I don't believe the decision (to seek aid) has been made ..
but it is one of the options on the table, because I've been
asked about it. But we need more time and more information on
the current state of things," one source close to the PP told
Reuters.
A senior economic consultant to the PP confirmed to Reuters
an application for IMF credit was just one option. In itself it
would be insufficient and considered a transitory move, the
consultant said.
Help under similar conditions may soon be available from the
euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund,
which the bloc's policymakers plan to make more potent.
If extra funding is needed, either from the EFSF or the IMF,
it would be politically preferable to make the decision
independently and quickly, rather than being compelled by market
forces at a later date.
"If we have to do it, we have to do it now," the first
source said.
Asked about seeking outside aid, a PP spokeswoman denied
that the party is studying such a plan and said the future
government has not been formed yet.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt stood at around 458 basis points on Friday afternoon,
slightly higher than settlement on Thursday and off euro-era
highs hit of over 470 hit earlier this week.
"The market perception on Spain would be enormously improved
if there was a sense of resolution on the banks. They've
probably missed the opportunity to do it on their own strength,
but there's no point in dithering here," economist at Deutsche
Bank Gilles Moec said.
"The absence of resolution on the banks outweighs the cost
of calling for international help."
EURO CORE OR 'DEATH'
Earlier, Spain's treasury scrapped plans to sell a new
three-year benchmark bond on Dec. 1, replacing it instead with
three off-the-run bonds maturing in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
Analysts welcomed the move in light of yields on short-term
debt issued by countries on the euro zone's periphery surging,
as well as the fact that Italy too was set to issue a new
three-year bond next week. That could allow bonds with different
maturities to be more easily absorbed in the market.
The stakes are high for PP leader and incoming prime
minister Mariano Rajoy, who will address fellow conservative
leaders at a December 7th European People's Party congress in
the French city of Marseilles, the first source close to the PP
said.
The source said Rajoy would tell the congress that Spain
would need to outdo German Chancellor Angela Merkel in terms of
fiscal discipline, France's President Nicolas Sarkozy on
governance former EU President Jacques Delors in terms of growth
instruments.
Rajoy would aim to recover Spain's place as a European
leader, he added, arguing that a two-speed euro zone which
excluded Spain at its core would signal "death", he said.
The IMF on Tuesday increased its lending instruments and
launched a six-month liquidity line offering help to countries
with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt
crisis.
The fund did not say which countries would qualify, though
it would act as "insurance against future shocks and as a
short-term liquidity window to address the needs of crisis
bystanders".
Rajoy has not made an official appearance since his victory
speech after the party trounced the Socialists on Sunday, and
gave few details of his economic plans during the campaign.
On Thursday he sent his first tweet thanking supporters for
their good wishes, saying he was "working hard".
This week he has been meeting with the heads of Spain's
biggest banks to make a fuller assessment of the nation's
economic health and decide what his first moves must be, the
first source said.
Rajoy has pledged to stick to a deficit target of 4.4
percent of gross domestic product in 2012, which would require
huge spending cuts as well as a deeper overhaul of the financial
sector hit by a collapse in property prices.
In 2012, Spain's Treasury must pay back around 120 billion
euros in debt redemptions while also financing its deficit. That
amounts to at least 200 billion euros.
Spain's problems could be solved if the European Central
Bank adopts a policy of quantitative easing -- effectively
printing money to buy sovereign bonds. But there is strong
opposition to that from Germany and within the ECB.
"Spain would opt for (the ECB solution) first but if that
doesn't happen we will have to get external financing," the
consultant said.
(Additional reporting by Judy MacInnes and Fiona Ortiz, writing
by Paul Day; editing by Mike Peacock, John Stonestreet)