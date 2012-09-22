MADRID, Sept 22 Spain will not rush to seek
external aid to finance its debt, Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Saturday, adding that the country's banks will
need around 60 billion euros to clean up the toxic property
assets on their balance sheets.
De Guindos said deficit-cutting efforts would remain a
priority for the government, which next week presents its draft
budget plan for 2013, new structural reforms and the results of
stress tests on its wobbly banking sector.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, now in
its third year, and investors believe a high deficit, soaring
debts, a banking sector brought low by the bursting of a real
estate bubble and a deepening economic contraction will
eventually force Madrid to seek more external help.
The government sought a 100 billion euro European credit
line to recapitalise troubled lenders in June. It has been in
talks for weeks over a bond-buying programme from the European
Central Bank and the euro zone rescue funds which it is
hesitating to request on concerns over the tough conditions
attached.
"This is not about rescuing Spain but about making sure that
the euro currency project is a project for everybody. Spain will
do what it has to do but with no rush," De Guindos said when
asked about the possibility of seeking this assistance in the
next few days.
EU paymaster Germany said on Friday that Spain does not need
a European bailout, contrasting with French pressure on Madrid
to avail itself of ECB help.
De Guindos also confirmed that he expected the results of an
independent stress test of Spain's banking sector conducted by
consultancy Oliver Wyman to be in line with preliminary
estimates released in June of 60 billion euros.
It will not be possible to allocate to other needs, such as
financing the state, any unused money from the 100 billion euro
credit line, De Guindos added.
"The credit line we've got is strictly for the banks...
You'll see the results of the Oliver Wyman report at the end of
next week. I believe that they will not be far from the maximum
amount Oliver Wyman showed in its first estimates, which were of
around 60 billion euros," De Guindos told journalists after
meeting officials of the ruling People's Party in Madrid.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer, additional reporting by Blanca
Rodriguez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)