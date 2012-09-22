* Spain will not rush to seek EU aid-EconMin
* Economy to contract by around 0.4 pct in Q3
* Banks to need 60 bln eur to clean up balance sheets
* Bankia, Popular in focus ahead of stress tests results
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Sept 22 Spain will not rush to seek
external aid to finance its debt, Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Saturday, adding that the country's banks would
need 60 billion euros to clean up the toxic property assets on
their balance sheets.
De Guindos said deficit-cutting efforts would remain a
priority for the government, which next week presents its draft
budget plan for 2013, new structural reforms and the results of
stress tests on its wobbly banking sector.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, now in
its third year, and investors believe a high deficit, soaring
debts, a banking sector brought low by the bursting of a real
estate bubble and a deepening economic contraction will
eventually force Madrid to seek more external help.
The government sought a 100 billion euro ($129 billion)
European credit line to recapitalise troubled lenders in June.
It has been in talks for weeks over a bond-buying programme from
the European Central Bank (ECB) and the euro zone rescue funds
which it is hesitating to request because of concerns over the
strings attached.
"This is not about rescuing Spain but about making sure that
the euro currency project is a project for everybody. Spain will
do what it has to do but with no rush," De Guindos said when
asked about the possibility of seeking this assistance in the
next few days.
But with mounting funding needs, big repayment humps looming
and an economy which, according to De Guindos, is set to
contract by around another 0.4 percent in the third quarter of
the year, Spain may have to move sooner rather than later.
As Reuters reported first last month, Spanish officials have
been talking discreetly to the European Commission since at
least early August about possible conditions and supervision for
a precautionary programme that would keep Spain in capital
markets and bring down its borrowing costs.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Spain
was considering speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age
and skipping a 3 percent rise on pensions payments linked to
inflation to comply with European demands.
Labour Minister Fatima Banez said on Saturday that the
government was not planning to accelerate the entry into force
of the raising of the retirement age to 67 from 65, currently
scheduled to take place over 15 years. On Friday, Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy told journalists in Rome the pensions would likely
be revised up next year.
While some sources suggest Madrid could make an aid request
along with the budget package to pre-empt a credit review by
ratings agency Moody's, which might otherwise downgrade Spanish
debt to junk status, EU officials said they did not expect Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy to seek an assistance programme before a
regional election in his native Galicia on Oct. 21.
EU paymaster Germany said on Friday that Spain did not need
a European bailout, contrasting with French pressure on Madrid
to avail itself of ECB help.
STRESS TESTS
De Guindos also confirmed that he expected the results of an
independent stress test of Spain's banking sector conducted by
consultancy Oliver Wyman to be in line with preliminary
estimates released in June of 60 billion euros.
The final bill could be reduced because some lenders will
likely manage to find capital on their own on the market, while
holders of hybrid capital instruments are being pressured to
take a haircut on their investments. Assets will also be
transferred to the so-called "bad bank" the government is
setting up to take over and later sell off toxic assets.
It will however not be possible to allocate any unused money
from the 100 billion euro credit line for other purposes, such
as financing the state, De Guindos added.
"The credit line we've got is strictly for the banks...
You'll see the results of the Oliver Wyman report at the end of
next week. I believe that they will not be far from the maximum
amount Oliver Wyman showed in its first estimates, which were of
around 60 billion euros," De Guindos told journalists after
meeting officials of the ruling People's Party in Madrid.
Several lenders, including state-rescued Bankia
and systemic lender Popular, are expected to be
especially in focus.
A banking source told Reuters on Saturday that Oliver Wyman
had told the Spanish government it would not take into account
tax credits when determining the final capital needs, confirming
a report in daily El Pais.
That could increase Bankia's needs by 6 billion euros,
pushing them to 29.5 billion euros in total, including 9 billion
euros of cash already injected, while the three other
nationalised banks - CatalunyaCaixa, Novagalicia and Banco de
Valencia - would also see their capital shortfall increase.
"The issue of tax credits is still under discussion but they
are very likely to be left out of the final numbers," said the
banking source, adding that any figure was preliminary.
Banco Popular, whose credit rating was cut to junk status by
Fitch on Friday, is set to register the biggest capital needs of
the banks that have not received public money yet, other banking
sources said.
Two of the sources said the shortfall would be of at least 3
billion euros while Spanish newspaper El Mundo said on Saturday
the stress tests would show needs of 3.7 billion euros.
Sources from the bank however dismissed these findings and
said the needs would be less than 1.95 billion euros and could
be addressed without requesting public help.
El Mundo also said Banco Mare Nostrum, which said earlier
this month it was in talks with Popular about a possible merger,
would need 1.9 billion euros.
The Bank of Spain, in reaction to these reports, said in a
statement on Saturday that the final results of the stress tests
would be published on Sept. 28.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
