MADRID Aug 17 The mayor of Madrid, a prominent
member of Spain's ruling party, said on Friday it "seems
inevitable" the central government would apply for some kind of
international aid package as the country goes through a deep
recession and borrowing costs soar.
Ana Botella, wife of former Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar,
is the first high-level Spanish official to say publicly that
the country would need a financial rescue.
"There's no doubt about it. It's very probable that we're
going to have to ask for help from the European Union," Botella
told Spanish news agency Europa Press in an interview.
"It seems inevitable," the agency quoted her as saying.
Spain's recession-hit economy, shattered banking system and
sky-high unemployment are at the centre of concerns over the
future of the euro zone as investors worry a bailout of the
bloc's fourth largest economy would stretch its rescue funds to
breaking point.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he would not take a
decision on whether to apply for a new aid package, on top of a
100-billion-euro ($123.63-billion) loan for the country's banks,
until he knew what conditions would be attached.
Possible options would be for Spain to apply for a
precautionary credit line or to petition the European rescue
fund to buy Spanish sovereign bonds to force down yields.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi earlier this
month laid out plans
The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year government bond
, dropped on Friday to 6.49 percent, its lowest
level since early July, as banks took the bonds for use as
collateral to raise funds.
Rajoy has slashed public spending and hiked taxes in an
effort to deflate one of the euro zone's largest public deficits
and convince nervous markets, which have pushed borrowing costs
to 14-year highs, he can control the country's finances.
Botella was made mayor after the conservatives came to power
in December and her predecessor was named to Rajoy's cabinet.
She said she blamed the previous Socialist government for
leaving the country with a massive public account shortfall and
leaving Rajoy no choice but to seek international aid.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Patrick
Graham)