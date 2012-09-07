* Says aid to be discussed by euro FinMins 14/15 Sept
* Aid request to be looked at carefully
MADRID, Sept 7 Spain said it would discuss
conditions attached to the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying programme with euro zone finance ministers next
week, but insisted it was still in no hurry to seek
international aid.
As Spain's 10-year debt yields fell below 6 percent for the
first time since May, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria stuck to the government line of recent weeks, saying
Madrid would look carefully at the ECB offer before making any
move.
ECB head Mario Draghi announced the scheme - intended to
bring down borrowing costs for struggling euro zone economies -
in Frankfurt on Thursday.
He said it would come with "strict and effective" conditions
for countries that take it, while in Madrid Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy showed no rush to sign up.
Many analysts believe that Spain could drag its heels on
making an aid request under the ECB programme if the country's
borrowing costs keep falling.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish debt rather
than German benchmark dropped to 423 basis points from a high of
around 646 basis points in July.
"I believe that matters which are so relevant for the
general interest and the future of the Spanish people should be
analysed calmly and carefully. These decisions can't be taken
overnight," Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference after the
weekly cabinet meeting.
She said questions over a possible programme of purchases of
Spanish debt would be discussed during a meeting of euro zone
and European Union finance ministers in Cyprus on Sept. 14 and
15.
"I think that it is important to respect these proceedings,
which will also give us more certainty about what we are talking
about," she said.
A Spanish government source told Reuters on Thursday that
Madrid wanted to gauge the full effect of the ECB plan on its
interest rates before deciding whether to make a request.
But the country is also facing a big refinancing hump at the
end of October when 27.5 billion euros ($34.7 billion) of
maturing debt is due, while rating agency Moody's next review of
Spanish debt is expected by the end of September.
Recession, cash-strapped regions and costly reforms to a
banking sector already propped up with the promise of up to 100
billion euros in European aid have already stretched Spain
finances to the limit.