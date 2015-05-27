MADRID May 27 Spanish air traffic controllers are to strike over four days in June, a union spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in a dispute over penalties given by airport operator AENA to controllers for a 2010 strike.

They will strike on June 8, 10, 12 and 14 for two hours each morning and two hours each afternoon in industrial action across the country, she said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White; editing by John Stonestreet)