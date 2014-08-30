MADRID Aug 30 A two-hour glitch in the flight
planning system at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport
caused delays and cancellations on Saturday, a busy weekend when
many Spaniards and tourists were due to return from holiday.
Enaire, the state-owned body responsible for air traffic
management in Spain, said the problems affected part of the air
transit control system it operates. It added that the systems
were up and running again shortly after 1230 CET (1030 GMT).
"At no time did this affect (flight) security," Enaire said
in a statement.
About 280 flights of the 2,600 programmed on Saturday in
central and northern Spain - the region managed by the Madrid
control centre - were affected. A spokeswoman for Enaire did not
detail how many of those were cancelled. Local media reported
delays of up to about an hour on various flights.
Several newspapers reported that 887 flights had been due to
take off or land from Madrid airport on Saturday, and that
operations at a number of other Spanish airports in the north of
the country had been affected by the glitch.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Sarah White, editing by
Mark Heinrich)