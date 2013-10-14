MADRID Oct 14 Spain will cut the tariffs
airlines pay to use the country's airports and remove the charge
entirely in some cases in an attempt to boost falling traffic,
the government said on Monday.
The cuts will reverse increases made over the past two
years, which doubled tariffs at Spain's two largest airports in
Madrid and Barcelona and prompted budget airline easyJet
to close its Madrid base and Ryanair to reduce flights
and routes.
The measure could increase traffic in Spain's 46 airports by
about 2 percent, or almost 4 million passengers, Public Works
Minister Ana Pastor said.
Passenger was down 4.9 percent year on year in the first
nine months of the year, or by 7.5 million travellers, on
falling demand for domestic flights in the midst of an economic
slump and the elimination of routes across Spain.
The reduced tariffs will take effect from Jan. 1, 2014, and
will be applicable to new routes and for any moves by airlines
aimed at increasing air traffic, Spain's airport regulator AENA
said.
Rates charged per passenger on routes that carry additional
travellers will be cut by 75 percent and new routes will have
the tariffs removed completely.