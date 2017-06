MADRID Three suspected al Qaeda members have been arrested in the south of Spain in possession of explosives, local media reported on Thursday, citing police sources.

According to a report on Cadena Ser radio station, two Chechens, and a Turkish suspect were arrested in Cadiz and Ciudad Real.

The Interior Ministry would not confirm the report, though said its minister would hold a news conference at 11 GMT.

An attack on Spain in 2004 attributed to al Qaeda left 191 dead. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Jon Hemming)