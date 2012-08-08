BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
MADRID Aug 8 Share trading in Spanish technology group Amadeus was suspended on Wednesday and trading would resume at 0800 GMT, the stock market regulator said.
Iberia, the leading airline in Spain and the European-Latin American market, on Tuesday entered into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to protect its share value in Amadeus.
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding