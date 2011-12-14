Time Inc to cut 300 positions, or 4 percent of workforce-memo
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
MADRID Dec 14 Spanish TV company Antena 3 said on Wednesday it was in advanced merger talks with smaller unlisted rival La Sexta, but had yet to reach a final agreement.
Shares in Antena 3 were suspended just before the announcement.
Antena 3, Spain's third-ranking TV audience winner, said the terms being discussed would give La Sexta a 14 percent share in the company. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Jonathan Gleave)
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
TORONTO, June 13 The departing head of Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition and criticized the federal government for poor governance of the arms-length watchdog.