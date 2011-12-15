(Adds details)

MADRID Dec 15 Spain's Antena 3 said on Thursday it was not ruling out paying an extraordinary dividend after getting 626 million euros ($810.73 million) in tax breaks following its purchase of smaller unlisted rival La Sexta.

In a conference call executives from the media firm said that in 2013, the first full year after the transaction, the deal would boost earnings per share by 25 percent.

The Antena 3 all-share offer will save costs as a worsening economic environment squeezes the advertising that funds free-to-air TV stations.

La Sexta is valued at roughly 240 million euros - made up of up to 140 million euros in new Antena 3 shares and another 100 million euros of La Sexta's debt to be assumed.

The company also expects synergies totalling 60 million to 80 million euros in 2013.

Antena 3 is the third-biggest channel in terms of audience in Spain, behind state TV's advertising-free TVE1 and Mediaset's Spanish unit, formerly known as Telecinco. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz)