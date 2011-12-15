(Adds details)
MADRID Dec 15 Spain's Antena 3
said on Thursday it was not ruling out paying an extraordinary
dividend after getting 626 million euros ($810.73 million) in
tax breaks following its purchase of smaller unlisted rival La
Sexta.
In a conference call executives from the media firm said
that in 2013, the first full year after the transaction, the
deal would boost earnings per share by 25 percent.
The Antena 3 all-share offer will save costs as a worsening
economic environment squeezes the advertising that funds
free-to-air TV stations.
La Sexta is valued at roughly 240 million euros - made up of
up to 140 million euros in new Antena 3 shares and another 100
million euros of La Sexta's debt to be assumed.
The company also expects synergies totalling 60 million to
80 million euros in 2013.
Antena 3 is the third-biggest channel in terms of audience
in Spain, behind state TV's advertising-free TVE1 and Mediaset's
Spanish unit, formerly known as Telecinco.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting By Robert Hetz)