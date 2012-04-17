MADRID, April 17 Spain will decide specific
measures against Argentina's decision to seize control of
leading energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol
, at Friday's cabinet meeting, its foreign minister said
on Tuesday.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is currently in Mexico
for the World Economic Forum.
On Monday, Spain promised "clear and strong" action against
Argentina for its nationalisation of YPF, but other companies
and countries have found it difficult to exert concrete pressure
on Argentina on similar matters.
"The most effective sanction in this world ... is the loss
of global investor confidence," Foreign Minister Jose Manual
Garcia-Margallo said at an event on Tuesday.
"Argentina has shot itself in the foot," he said.
In March, U.S. President Barack Obama said he would suspend
trade benefits for Argentina because of its non-payment of
settlements ordered by a body of the World Bank.