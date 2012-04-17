* EU urges Argentina to honour bilateral agreements
* Plans to write to Argentine trade minister to express
concerns
* Says holding off other responses for now
BRUSSELS, April 17 EU officials on Tuesday
expressed serious concern at Argentina's plan to seize control
of oil firm YPF from Spanish energy major Repsol while
cautioning that current EU rules limited their possible
responses.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans on
Monday to nationalise a majority stake in YPF, drawing
warnings from key trade partners.
"We expect Argentinian authorities to uphold their
international commitments and obligations, in particular those
resulting from a bilateral agreement on the protection on
investments in Spain," European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso told reporters.
His spokeswoman, Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, said that the
executive European Commission would take two immediate steps.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht would write to
Argentina's trade minister to "reiterate our serious concerns"
while the Commission and the EU foreign policy chief would
postpone an EU-Argentine joint committee meeting scheduled for
April 19 and 20.
The Commission would analyse available options, she told a
news conference in Brussels.
"I don't think we are in a position to or wish to detail any
such options at this point," Ahrenkilde Hansen said.
The EU was supposed to have responsibility for dealing with
investment disputes under a new architecture introduced two
years ago. Known as the Lisbon Treaty, the framework was
designed to make the EU more efficient and coherent.
But this new role has not yet been converted into
regulations to enable the Commission to act, an EU official
said.
"The full proposal is still being developed," said John
Clancy, spokesman for De Gucht, adding: "In this particular
issue, Spain will be looking at its actual bilateral investment
protection agreement to see how it best can respond."
Spain said on Monday it would defend national interests in
the case, but that its government had yet to decide how.
YPF, Argentina's leading energy company, has been under
intense pressure from Fernandez's centre-left government to
boost production, and its share price has plunged due to months
of speculation about a state takeover.
Barroso said he hoped to persuade Argentina to come to an
agreement that would fix the problem.
"We emphasise the need for mutually agreed solutions which
do not harm the business environment," Barroso told reporters.