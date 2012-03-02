MADRID, March 1 Spain's industry minister
flew to Argentina this week to cool a row between the government
there and Spanish oil major Repsol, after a report
Buenos Aires could seize its local unit to make it increase
output.
Two sources close to the ministry said Jose Manuel Soria met
his counterpart in the capital.
"The minister was in Buenos Aires on Tuesday and Wednesday
and met with his counterpart in the Argentine government to try
and calm tensions," said one of the sources.
Shares in Repsol's YPF unit closed up 16.8
percent in Buenos Aires on Thursday after President Cristina
Fernandez finished her state of the union address without
announcing any new moves against the company.
Argentina's Economy Ministry issued a statement after
Fernandez's speech saying "matters related to Repsol-YPF form no
part of the bilateral agenda between Spain and Argentina."
It said officials from the two countries had discussed
general energy-related issues during a meeting in Buenos Aires
on Tuesday.
YPF, in which Repsol holds a 57 percent stake, has
faced intense government pressure in recent weeks to boost its
production of oil and natural gas.
Argentine government officials have accused YPF and
other oil firms of overcharging for fuel. Speculation that some
sectors of Fernandez's government would like to renationalize
YPF has hurt its stock.
Critics in the energy sector blame government intervention
and political uncertainty for discouraging investment in oil
exploration.
Soria's visit coincided with that of Repsol chairman Antonio
Brufau.