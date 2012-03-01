MADRID, March 1 Spain's industry minister
flew to Argentina this week to cool a row between the government
there and Spanish oil major Repsol, after a report
Buenos Aires could seize its local unit to make it increase
output.
Two sources close to the ministry said Jose Manuel Soria met
his opposite number in the capital.
"The minister was in Buenos Aires on Tuesday and Wednesday
and met with his counterpart in the Argentine government to try
and calm tensions," said one of the sources.
On Thursday President Cristina Fernandez is due to speak to
Congress in Buenos Aires and media reports suggest she may
announce a policy move on oil company YPF, which is
majority-owned by Repsol but partly state held.
YPF has been targeted by Fernandez's administration as part
of a wider drive to push big energy companies to boost oil and
natural gas output as fuel imports soar.
Officials have accused YPF and other oil firms of
overcharging for diesel.
A report that some in Fernandez's government would like to
renationalise YPF hit its shares late last month.
Critics in the energy sector blame government intervention
and political uncertainty for discouraging investment in oil
exploration.
Soria's visit coincides with that of Repsol chairman Antonio
Brufau.