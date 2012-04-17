* Spain threatens economic retaliation
* Repsol shares fall in Madrid
* Argentina's Fernandez: "I am not a thug"
* Repsol: "Battle is not over;" Argentina dismisses
valuation
By Tracy Rucinski and Julien Toyer
MADRID, April 17 An incensed Spain threatened
swift economic retaliation against Argentina on Tuesday after it
announced plans to seize YPF, the South American nation's
biggest oil company which is controlled by Spanish energy group
Repsol.
Madrid called in Argentina's ambassador over the
nationalisation order on Monday by Argentina's populist and
assertive president, Cristina Fernandez, a move that sent Repsol
shares tumbling but delighted many of her compatriots.
"I must express my profound unease. It's a negative decision
for everyone," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said.
Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Puerto
Vallarta, Mexico, he said the Spanish-controlled company was
being expropriated "without any justification."
Spanish industry minister Jose Manuel Soria promised
"consequences" in the coming days. "They will be in the
diplomatic field, the industrial field, and on energy," he said.
Spain was due to consider next steps at a cabinet meeting on
Friday. But it appeared to have little leverage over Argentina,
which has proven impervious to pressure in the past.
Repsol said YPF was worth $18 billion as
a whole, and it would be seeking compensation on that basis, but
the Spanish oil major's shares fell by 7.5 percent in Madrid.
Argentina's deputy economy minister said Buenos Aires would
not meet Repsol's valuation.
"This battle is not over," Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau
said. "The expropriation is nothing more than a way of covering
over the social and economic crisis facing Argentina right now."
The company said it could raise money in the bond market and
sell some assets to help its cash flow.
Fernandez dismissed the risk of reprisals, saying: "This
president isn't going to respond to any threats ... because I
represent the Argentine people. I'm the head of state, not a
thug."
A surging fuel import bill has pushed a widening energy
shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of worsening state
finances in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged
Argentina to uphold international agreements on business
protection with Spain. "I am seriously disappointed about
yesterday's announcement," he said in Brussels.
Europe's trade chief would write to Argentina's trade
minister to "reiterate our serious concerns" while an
EU-Argentina meeting this week would be postponed.
Under World Trade Organization rules, however, Spain cannot
limit imports from Argentina and Brussels would not seek to curb
the trade perks that the South American nation enjoys with
Europe as a developing country, an EU trade official said.
"It's absolutely shameful considering everything that Spain
has done for Argentina," said a woman called Domi, who was
filling her tank at a Repsol petrol station in Madrid.
"I hope the government takes measures and does something
serious. They've pulled our leg long enough!"
Spanish media condemned the Argentine action, believed to be
the biggest nationalisation in the natural resources field since
the seizure of Russia's Yukos oil company a decade ago.
La Razon newspaper carried a photograph of Fernandez on its
front page in a pool of oil with the headline: "Kirchner's Dirty
War", referring to her full name.
El Periodico spoke of "The New Evita", noting Fernandez
announced the nationalisation in a room decorated with a large
portrait of Eva Peron, the actress married to a president and
revered by many Argentines as a champion of the poor.
Repsol's Brufau said he suspected nationalization of YPF was
imminent when he tried to contact Fernandez last Friday and was
told that the president "was angry" and did not want to speak.
YPF has been under pressure from Fernandez's centre-left
government to boost oil production, and its share price has
plunged in recent months on speculation about a state takeover.
Spanish investment in Argentina may now be at risk after the
move on YPF. In the "reconquista", or reconquest, of the 1990s,
newly privatised Spanish businesses bought Latin American banks,
telephone companies and utilities, much as their armour-clad
ancestors had conquered the region 500 years earlier.
"The measure creates legal insecurity for all European Union
and foreign firms in the country," Europe's foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said. "I am also alarmed to note that the
president referred, in her speech, to investments in other
sectors such as telecoms and banking."
Foreign investors are key to helping develop one of the
world's largest reserves of shale oil and gas recently
discovered in the Vaca Muerta area of Argentina.
Investors in financial markets pushed up the cost of
protecting Argentina's debt against the risk of default. Since
February, Argentine credit default swaps have cost more than for
Venezuela, Latin America's other highly speculative credit.
Argentine bond spreads over comparable U.S. Treasuries
widened to almost three times the average of the JPMorgan
Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus (EMBI+).
ACE UP ITS SLEEVE?
Some analysts questioned whether Argentina might have an ace
up its sleeve in the form of a new partner such as China
Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group).
A Chinese website said Sinopec was in talks with Repsol to
buy YPF for more than $15 billion, although other sources said
the nationalisation move would probably get in the way of such a
deal. Sinopec dismissed the report as a rumour.
Fernandez said the government would ask Congress, which she
controls, to approve a bill to expropriate a controlling 51
percent stake in YPF by seizing shares held exclusively by
Repsol, saying energy was a "vital resource".
"If this policy continues - draining fields dry, no
exploration and practically no investment - the country will end
up having no viable future, not because of a lack of resources
but because of business policies," she said.
An Argentine tribunal will be responsible for valuing the
company as part of the takeover. Central bank reserves or state
pension funds could be used for compensation.
Fernandez, who still wears the black of mourning 18 months
after the death of her husband and predecessor as president
Nestor Kirchner, stunned investors in 2008 when she nationalised
private pension funds. She has also renationalised the country's
flagship airline, Aerolineas Argentinas.
Such measures are popular with ordinary Argentines, many of
whom blame free-market policies such as the privatisations of
the 1990s for the economic crisis and debt default of 2001/02.