MADRID Jan 17 Prominent Dutch corporate lawyer Peter Wakkie has been released by Spanish police but remains under investigation after his arrest on Monday as part of a probe into the insolvency of Russian-Spanish telecom firm ZED+, a judicial source said.

Wakkie's spokesman Walter Samuels said Wakkie, who was appointed by a Dutch court in 2014 to be ZED+'s interim manager, had been interrogated for 14 hours by investigators before being released close to midnight.

"This was all very fake. Police were not clear about the charges," he said. Samuels added that he had only communicated briefly with Wakkie by text message since his release and was not sure of his current whereabouts.

The source from the Spanish investigation said Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor's office was seeking to charge Wakkie with belonging to a criminal organisation and making false claims of insolvency.

The charges have not yet been sent to an appointed examining judge to be approved, the source said, speaking anonymously.

Wakkie, who was previously on the board of Dutch bank ABN Amro, was arrested at Madrid's Barajas airport on Monday morning. (Reporting by Angus Berwick in Madrid and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Julien Toyer and Andrew Roche)