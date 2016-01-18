(Adds Acuamed comment)
MADRID Jan 18 Spanish police said they had
raided the offices of state-run water contract company Acuamed
in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Murcia and arrested 13 people
on Monday as part of an investigation into irregular
concessions.
The arrests are the latest in a string of corruption
scandals over the way public and private contracts were awarded
during Spain's boom years before the country entered a deep
recession triggered by its 2008 property crash.
The public backlash against such irregularities has taken
its toll on Spanish politicians, with the traditional parties on
the right and left in Spain ceding votes in an inconclusive Dec.
20 general election to newer forces campaigning hard against
corruption.
Acuamed, which comes under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food
and Environment, had fraudulently allocated building projects
and falsified certifications in order to fatten payments to
contractors, police said in a statement.
The director and head of engineering of Acuamed, which is
tasked with contracting, constructing, purchasing and operating
public water works for Mediterranean river basins, were among
those taken into custody, a police spokesman said earlier.
The police statement added that 35 people would be placed
under investigation over the next few days.
Acuamed said in a statement it would hold an urgent meeting
on Tuesday morning with the "only objective" of agreeing to fire
director Arcadio Mateo.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)